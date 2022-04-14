CDDHS Co-op Corner: Shelburne Physiotherapy Centre

April 14, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Crystal Widbur

This week, Crystal Widbur from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how the Shelburne Physiotherapy Centre is contributing to our community’s future.

Shelburne Physiotherapy Centre has been operating in Shelburne for over 20 years.

They offer physiotherapy, massage therapy, acupuncture, custom orthotics and bracing, gym memberships, low intensity laser therapy, OHIP funded physiotherapy, GLAD program, bone fit program, DAFHT funded physiotherapy, bundled care funded physiotherapy, as well as MVA and WSIB.

The owner of Shelburne Physiotherapy is David Egbert, Christine Watts is the Clinic Manager and Lisa Trimble is the Office Manager. Our lovely physiotherapists include Jasleen, Larisa, Megan, Dipak, and David. Finally, our physiotherapy assistants include Justin, Nicky, and Jo!

For the duration of my co-op, I am considered a PTA (physiotherapy assistant).

The tasks that I carry out on a daily basis include cleaning and sanitizing, doing the laundry, filing documents, reviewing stretches and exercises with patients, performing ultrasounds and laser therapy, as well as using hot and cold packs. Some tasks I still might get the chance to do include going through at home exercises with patients, individually working with patients with minimal supervision and using the tens machine. Some special equipment that I am allowed to use are the ultrasound machines, laser therapy machine and the tens machine.

Some careers that are associated with physiotherapy can consist of massage therapists, physiotherapists working in private settings, long-term care facilities, hospitals and rehab facilities.

The Shelburne Physiotherapy Centre not only supports our CDDHS Co-op Program by offering exceptional learning opportunities and training to the Co-op students, but they also participate in the local Welcome Hamper and vendor markets!

Readers Comments (0)