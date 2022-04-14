Current & Past Articles » General News

Eight Shelburne staff members make Ontario Sunshine List 

April 14, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Ontario has released its 2021 Sunshine List of public sector employees who made over $100,000 in 2021, and among those included are eight Shelburne staff members. 

Topping the list of the eight highest paid public sector employees in Shelburne are three police officers.

Kent Moore, former Police Chief of the Shelburne Police Service, was the number one paid public sector worker in town in 2021, earning $229,632.29 with 1,459.26 in taxable benefits.

Mark Bennett, Police Sergeant, was the second top earner with $211,061.78 and $164.16 in taxable benefits. 

Craig Morash, Police Officer, was the third highest paid, earning $192,663.15 and claiming no taxable benefits.

Moore and Bennett in 2021 continued to be the top paid public sector employees in Shelburne with annual earnings of $185,318.52 and $126,282.85 respectively in 2020. 

The next top earners included: 

Denyse Morrissey, Chief Administrative Officer, made $161,415.30 with $1,009.27 in taxable benefits. 

Jim Moss, Director of Development and Operations, earned $115,317.96 with $680.87 in taxable benefits, followed closely by Carey Holmes, Directors of Financial Services and Treasure, who earned $114,612.36 with $641.60 in taxable benefits. 

Jennifer Willoughby, Directors of Legislative Services and Clerk, made $109,805.46 with $641.60 in taxable benefits and Robert Matthews, Utility Supervisor, made $104,151.12 with 537.68 in taxable benefits.



         

