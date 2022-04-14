Current & Past Articles » General News

Ontario government announces funds aimed at victims of domestic violence, human trafficking

April 14, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin OPP has received funding from the Ontario government to help provide support to victims and survivors of intimate partner violence and human trafficking in Dufferin-Caledon. 

Dufferin-Caledon MPP and Solicitor General of Ontario Sylvia Jones announced on April 8 that the Ontario government would be investing $5.9 million over two years into 37 police services across the province to support victims and survivors. 

“Intimate partner violence and human trafficking are heinous crimes that can have devastating impacts. That is why our government is protecting those at risk and supporting survivors,” said Jones in a recent statement. “With this new investment, police services and community partners across the province will work together to help more survivors and at-risk individuals get the supports they need where and when they are most needed.” 

Dufferin OPP has been allocated at total of $45,387 over the two years, with $22,657 slated for this year and $22,730 for next year. Funds from the grant will be used to enhance mobile technology to better respond to the needs of victims and survivors in Dufferin County. 

“Intimate partner violence affects people of all genders, ages, racial, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds though women are three and a half times more likely than men to be victimized,” said Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues. “This funding will provide survivors and those at risk, with specialized supports and resources to ensure their safety and help rebuild their lives.” 

To qualify for the grant, police services are required to work in collaboration with a community agency or Indigenous community with expertise in supporting survivors through a different sector including justice, housing, education, health/mental health, community and social services, and children and youth services. 

The Ontario government’s $5.9 million investment is through the Victims Support Grant (VSG) and part of Ontario’s Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy.



         

