Greetings Municipal leaders

April 14, 2022 · 0 Comments

I am a resident on the 4th Line of

Amaranth South of Hwy 89. This section of road is used as a bypass for Shelburne. It has been used in this capacity since

I became a resident in 2004 and the volume of traffic on this road has increased, over time. Trucks are not permitted; however, we see trucks throughout the spring and summer when half load restrictions are removed.

We are, as are the other 5 homes in this section of Amaranth, directly affected by this and feel our interests are being ignored.

The delay in rectifying this situation, “end of this year”, is disappointing, to say the least. The failure to Recognize, and Properly build the 4th Line, to handle the load while municipalities dispute and defer the obvious, is Negligent.

If the road is intentionally not going to be maintained and it is in such a state to cause driver or passenger injury and vehicle damage, as is the 4th Line of amaranth, it should be closed.

We know this is not the only road maintained by the township of Amaranth;

however, the 4th Line and 30th SR are the only dirt roads being used as a Bypass around a town of 8500+ residents and

with a high volume of Seasonal traffic

and transportation of goods to further destination towns by Hwy 10. Shelburne is a central Transit midpoint point between the GTA and communities north and West of HWY 89.

The other ridiculous problem is that London MTO is responsible for Roads in Dufferin County. It may as well be Ottawa. Ridiculous!

Everyone with a hand in this should bare witness and drive to HWY 89 and

4th Line, turn south into Amaranth, Head

to 30th side road and turn Left. Turn around and go Back up 4th to Hwy 89. You will

not find a worse main road off an

Ontario HWY to drive on. We and the

other 12 drivers in this section of road

drive more time on the 4th in a state of

disrepair than the few days it is serviced and flat.

Sincerely.

Sandra Barker

Amaranth

