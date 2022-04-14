Current & Past Articles » Letters

Greetings Municipal leaders

April 14, 2022   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I am a resident on the 4th Line of
Amaranth South of Hwy 89.  This section of road is used as a bypass for Shelburne.  It has been used in this capacity since
I became a resident in 2004 and the volume of traffic on this road has increased, over time. Trucks are not permitted; however, we see trucks throughout the spring and summer when half load restrictions are removed. 

We are, as are the other 5 homes in this section of Amaranth, directly affected by this and feel our interests are being ignored. 

The delay in rectifying this situation, “end of this year”, is disappointing, to say the least.  The failure to Recognize, and Properly build the 4th Line, to handle the load while municipalities dispute and defer the obvious, is Negligent.

If the road is intentionally not going to be maintained and it is in such a state to cause driver or passenger injury and vehicle damage, as is the 4th Line of amaranth, it should be closed.

We know this is not the only road maintained by the township of Amaranth;
however, the 4th Line and 30th SR are the only dirt roads being used as a Bypass around a town of 8500+ residents and
with a high volume of Seasonal traffic
and transportation of goods to further destination towns by Hwy 10.  Shelburne is a central Transit midpoint point between the GTA and communities north and West of HWY 89. 

The other ridiculous problem is that London MTO is responsible for Roads in Dufferin County. It may as well be Ottawa.  Ridiculous!

Everyone with a hand in this should bare witness and drive to HWY 89 and
4th Line, turn south into Amaranth, Head
to 30th side road and turn Left.  Turn around and go Back up 4th to Hwy 89.  You will
not find a worse main road off an
Ontario HWY to drive on.  We and the
other 12 drivers in this section of road
drive more time on the 4th in a state of
disrepair than the few days it is serviced and flat. 

Sincerely.

Sandra Barker

Amaranth



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


Sorry, comments are closed on this post.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Provincial funding secured for Highway 10 and Owen Sound Street resurfacing

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s main throughway will soon be a smoother ride for drivers as the provincial government commits over ...

Trillium Ford hosting Show & Shine at Shelburne location

Written By Brian Lockhart It’s time to start polishing the chrome and waxing the paint on your special vehicle as the warmer weather arrives and ...

Climate Adaptation Strategy adopted by Dufferin County

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has adopted a localized plan to help prepare for the impacts of climate change ...

Water main breaks on Main Street, flooding Shelburne’s downtown

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s Main Street was closed for several hours following multiple water main breaks that caused flooding in ...

Dufferin Men’s Shelter opens with a focus on male advocacy

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Homeless men in Dufferin County now have a safe place to land, with Choices’ Dufferin Men’s Shelter opening at 59 Townline ...

Real estate market getting ‘healthier’ in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The number of houses on the market may be higher, the time between sales longer, and the ...

Exhibit honouring local artist launches at Town Hall

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is paying tribute to local artist Darlene Hassall with an exhibition looking back ...

Easter Skate Eggstravaganza fills Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre

Written By Brian Lockhart The Easter Bunny paid a visit to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) to attend a community event last Sunday, Apr. ...

Local hospital expanding to offer breast cancer screenings

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County residents will no longer need to travel far from home for breast cancer evaluations with ...

Indigenous art exhibit unveiled at local museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) and the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) have unveiled a new ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support