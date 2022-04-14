Current & Past Articles » Sports

Skate Canada Shelburne hosts 68th skater’s showcase

April 14, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Figure skaters from across Ontario had the opportunity to learn from one of the best the sport has ever seen when three-time Olympian Kurt Browning visited Shelburne on Sunday, April 3.

The event was hosted by Skate Canada Shelburne at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre.

Skate Canada Shelburne has hosted similar events in the past however they had to cancel the sessions for the past two years because of the pandemic.

Mr. Browning taught the skaters various techniques through three sessions based on their skill level.

Figure skaters from around the province
arrived to be part of the day-long session
which got underway at 9:30 a.m. and wrapped up at 4:00 p.m.

In addition to being an Olympian, Mr. Browning is a four-time Canadian and World Champion figure skater. He is noted for being first skater to land a ratified quadruple jump.

“We try to bring in someone to do this every year,” explained Bill McCutcheon, chair of Skate Canada Shelburne. “We send out registrations to every Skate Canada sanctioned club within 200 kilometres – they’re invited and we advertise it through the coaching network and Skate Ontario. We have around 70 kids that are registered. They are split into three different groups based on their skill level.”

Mr. Browning gave them advice and demonstrated skills like how to approach going into a jump and how to complete one.

“We have a jump class, and we also have skaters doing yoga as a warm-up and
stretching so they have activities when they’re not on the ice,” Mr. McCutcheon
explained. “It’s a bit of a fundraiser for us but the main thing is to get the kids exposed to coaching and different on-ice things.”

At the end of the day, a meet-and-greet
allowed skaters to ask questions and meet Mr. Browning on a more personal level.

Mr. Browning has been inducted to the Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Skate Canada Hall of Fame.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


Sorry, comments are closed on this post.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Provincial funding secured for Highway 10 and Owen Sound Street resurfacing

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s main throughway will soon be a smoother ride for drivers as the provincial government commits over ...

Trillium Ford hosting Show & Shine at Shelburne location

Written By Brian Lockhart It’s time to start polishing the chrome and waxing the paint on your special vehicle as the warmer weather arrives and ...

Climate Adaptation Strategy adopted by Dufferin County

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has adopted a localized plan to help prepare for the impacts of climate change ...

Water main breaks on Main Street, flooding Shelburne’s downtown

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s Main Street was closed for several hours following multiple water main breaks that caused flooding in ...

Dufferin Men’s Shelter opens with a focus on male advocacy

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Homeless men in Dufferin County now have a safe place to land, with Choices’ Dufferin Men’s Shelter opening at 59 Townline ...

Real estate market getting ‘healthier’ in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The number of houses on the market may be higher, the time between sales longer, and the ...

Exhibit honouring local artist launches at Town Hall

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is paying tribute to local artist Darlene Hassall with an exhibition looking back ...

Easter Skate Eggstravaganza fills Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre

Written By Brian Lockhart The Easter Bunny paid a visit to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) to attend a community event last Sunday, Apr. ...

Local hospital expanding to offer breast cancer screenings

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County residents will no longer need to travel far from home for breast cancer evaluations with ...

Indigenous art exhibit unveiled at local museum

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) and the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) have unveiled a new ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support