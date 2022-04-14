Ontario Hockey Federation announces Program of Excellence

April 14, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Hockey Federation and the Ontario Hockey League have announced the return of the U15 Program of Excellence that will take place in spring 2022.

The Program is a development experience designed to educate and inform players

and parents.

The goals of the program are to introduce players, families, and staff to high performance hockey, and develop players and staff both on and off the ice.

“It’s exciting to see the return of the OFH / OHL U15 Program of Excellence in light of the truly unique and special experience it offers to participating players and their families,” said Kyle Pereira, OHL director

of recruitment and development. “With a

talented 2007-born age group of players in attendance, these camps will serve as a great evaluation opportunity on the road to assembling Team Ontario’s roster for the 2023 Canada Winter Games.”

Players will participate in intense, high performance on and off-ice sessions

and seminars.

On-ice sessions will be run by Hockey Canada and OHL personnel and will include practices that focus on individual skill, team tactics, small area games, and position

specific training. Team Ontario staff will also be involved in the camps.

This will be the first evaluation opportunity for players looking to play for Team

Ontario at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Team Ontario will consist of 20 of the top 2007 born players and will compete at the CWG in Prince Edward Island on February 18 to 25, 2023.

The Program will take place at arenas

in Kitchener, London, Toronto, Sudbury,

and Oshawa.

The Canada Winter Games, officially known as the XXVII Canada Games, is a Canadian multi-sport event that will be held in Prince Edward Island from February 18 to March 5. The event is expected to bring 3,600 participants to celebrate the very best in Canadian Sport.

PEI previously hosted the Canada Winter Games in 1991.

