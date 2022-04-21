Current & Past Articles » General News

Nominations open for 2022 Ontario Senior of the Year

April 21, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Do you know a senior that deserves some recognition?

Shelburne Town Council is calling on residents to submit their nominations for the 2022 Ontario Senior of the Year Award. 

“If any of us on council have any senior we think should have an award, we should bring forward the nomination,” said Coun. Walter Benotto. “But, it’s also out there for the public. If there’s anyone out in the public who thinks there’s a senior that deserves the Senior of the Year Award nomination, they should bring it forward to Town Hall.”

Established in 1994, the Ontario Senior of the Year Award gives each municipality in the province the opportunity to honour one of their local seniors for the contributions they’ve made to enrich the social, cultural, or civic life of the community. 

“There are some seniors out there that are doing tremendous work within the community and are deserving at least a nomination of the award,” said Benotto. 

If a nominee meets the criteria for the award, a certificate will be mailed to the municipality in time to be presented in June for Seniors Month. 

To be eligible for the Ontario Senior of the Year Award, a nominee must be at least 65 years of age, a resident of Ontario, a living person who has made their community a better place to live, and nominated by a municipality in Ontario. 

The deadline for nominations is April 30. 



         

