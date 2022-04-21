Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP investigating recent stabbing incident

April 21, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a stabbing at an Orangeville residence.

On April 18, 2022, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers, along with other emergency services personnel, responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on McCarthy Street in the Town of Orangeville. Officers located two injured people inside the residence. Officers arrested one person and the other was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. 

A 21-year-old male from Orangeville has been charged with Aggravated Assault and is in custody awaiting a bail hearing. The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

Dufferin OPP is advising that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


Sorry, comments are closed on this post.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery revitalization pilot project underway

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is looking to draw attention to the local art community with a revitalization ...

Smile Cookie Campaign returning in support of local rotary

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Classic chocolate chip cookies will be decorated with blue and pink frosting once again as the annual ...

Shelburne restarts weekend transit service, adds more stops

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne residents will soon be able to use public transportation to get around town on weekends.  Starting ...

Provincial funding secured for Highway 10 and Owen Sound Street resurfacing

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s main throughway will soon be a smoother ride for drivers as the provincial government commits over ...

Trillium Ford hosting Show & Shine at Shelburne location

Written By Brian Lockhart It’s time to start polishing the chrome and waxing the paint on your special vehicle as the warmer weather arrives and ...

Climate Adaptation Strategy adopted by Dufferin County

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has adopted a localized plan to help prepare for the impacts of climate change ...

Water main breaks on Main Street, flooding Shelburne’s downtown

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne’s Main Street was closed for several hours following multiple water main breaks that caused flooding in ...

Dufferin Men’s Shelter opens with a focus on male advocacy

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Homeless men in Dufferin County now have a safe place to land, with Choices’ Dufferin Men’s Shelter opening at 59 Townline ...

Real estate market getting ‘healthier’ in Shelburne

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The number of houses on the market may be higher, the time between sales longer, and the ...

Exhibit honouring local artist launches at Town Hall

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is paying tribute to local artist Darlene Hassall with an exhibition looking back ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support