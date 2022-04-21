Current & Past Articles » Police news

Three arrests made for impaired driving in north Dufferin County

April 21, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) worked very hard this Easter weekend keeping Dufferin County roads safe. Officers charged three drivers with impaired operation in three separate incidents.

On April 15, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer was conducting patrol on Highway 10 in Melancthon Township when they noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer conducted a traffic stop which led into an impaired operation investigation. 

As a result of the investigation, John HEATHCOTE, 38-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Speeding

• Have care or control of a vehicle with Cannabis readily available

• Obstruct plate

On April 16, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Main Street East in the Town of Shelburne. That traffic stop led to an impaired operation investigation. 

As a result of the investigation, Sumit SHARMA, 27-year-old, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On April 17, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint on Highway 9 in the Town of Mono. A Dufferin OPP officer found the vehicle and driver in the Town of Orangeville and was led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Bhupinder SINGH, 52-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in June of 2022, to answer to the charges. The accused driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound judgements. One bad decision could destroy or end your life, destroy or end the life of another person and leave countless people heartbroken.

The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca



         

Categories

