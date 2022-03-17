Dufferin OPP investigating after two residential break ins

Dufferin OPP is currently investigating a pair of residential break and enters in the Town of Mono.

On March 10, 2022, Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence in the area of First Line EHS and Stonegate Avenue in the Town of Mono. It was the keen eye of a neighbour who noticed that a residence had been broken into. Later the following day, upon returning home, another resident discovered that their home had been entered. Valuables were remove! d from both homes. Security footage collected shows that the homes were entered in the early morning hours of March 10, 2022.

The suspect is described as a lone male, wearing dark pants, dark jacket and a mask. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2011 to 2018 white Jeep Cherokee.

Dufferin OPP reminds local residents that theft is a crime of opportunity. Thieves often look for unattended or unsecured property to steal. Always secure your vehicle and your homes by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leave your car running and unattended. As well, if you are leaving your home for a length of time please have family, friends or neighbours checking on your property, clearing snow and removing newspapers.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these break and enters, please call the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Crime Stoppers is also available at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

