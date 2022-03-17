Melancthon man charged with impaired operation following collision

On March 5, 2022 at approximately 12:30 a.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a rollover collision on Highway 6 in the County of Grey Bruce.

Police arrived on scene and discovered that the driver had failed to remain. They were located a short time later. Officers detected signs of impairment, and the driver was placed under arrest. They were transported to a local police detachment for further testing.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Warren SWIDERSKY, 18 years-of-age, from Melancthon with the following offences:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Fail to remain

• Fail to report accident

• Race a motor vehicle – Stunt

The accused was released and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date. These charges have not been proven in court.

Police have also charged a 21 year old, and 19 year old passenger, both from Grand Valley, with having liquor in open container in unauthorized place.

