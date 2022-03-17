Fans looking forward to small town hockey playoffs

March 17, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Small town hockey has a big following in the region, and fans of Junior C hockey are looking forward to what promises to be one of the most exiting rounds of playoffs the league has seen for several years.

In the North Carruthers division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, the Stayner Siskins finished as the top team after the completion of the regular season this year.

The Siskins were a dominate force in the division this season taking over the top spot early in the year and staying on top for the remainder of the season.

The next three teams in the standings, the Schomberg Cougars, Orillia Terriers, and the Alliston Hornets finished one point apart.

The League’s regular season was extended into March this year after the provincial shut-down in January closed arenas across the province.

The League had to make a decision whether to continue with the schedule or extend the season.

League executive decided to extend the season to finish the schedule with each team recording 30 games to decide the final standings.

After the final regular season games, they transitioned right into the first round of the playoffs.

If the predicted winners of the first round of playoffs all mange to get through, the second round will be a real battle this year between four very evenly matched teams. Each squad will have to bring their best to the ice in order to advance.

As of the weekend, the Stayner Sisksins were leading their series against the Huntsville Otters 3-0.

The Alliston Hornets are leading 3 – 0 in their first round series against the Penetang Kings.

The Orillia Terriers have taken a 3-0 lead over the Midland Flyers.

The Schomberg Cougars are leading 2-1 in their series with the Caledon Golden Hawks.

Readers Comments (0)