CDDHS Royals boys basketball team play short season this year

March 17, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Boys basketball is once again taking place on the courts at local high schools, but it’s going to be a short season with no spectators allowed to cheer on the teams.

Both the regional CWOSSA and provincial OFSAA competitions have been cancelled this year so the District level will be the highest level a team can aim for a championship this season.

Centre Dufferin District High School has developed a tradition of having strong basketball teams over the past few years. The CDDHS senior girls captured the district title in December.

Now the boys are back on the courts.

“In a short season we took a bigger group than usual and the focus is really a lot about bringing back the culture that we had built up over the last number of years and providing kids that opportunity to get out and play that they’ve been longing for over the last two years,” said CDDHS coach, Matt Barlow. “In a short period of time we have already developed some strong bonds and I’m super excited about the next few years with this group.”

In the junior division, teams will play three regular season games before going into playoff competition.

The Royals junior team won their season opener 60-27 over Westside Secondary School in Orangeville.

They still have to play District 4 rivals, Emmanuel Christian School and Wellington Heights Secondary School.

The District 4 junior championship day will take place on March 24, with a consolation round, a semi-final, and a championship game.

In the District 4 senior division there are five teams entered this season.

The seniors will play a four game schedule so all teams will meet once during the schedule.

The Royals gave up their first game by six points when they went up against Westside Secondary School on March 10, and lost 29-23.

They rebounded in the second game with a 70-24 win over Emmanuel Christian High School.

The Royals seniors will still have to face Erin District High School and Wellington Heights Secondary School to finish the regular season.

The District 4 Senior Championship will take place on March 24.

There will be a consolation final and, a championship game to determine the 2022 District 4 top team.



         

Categories

