Current & Past Articles » Sports

Tips for March Break hockey players

March 17, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

March break offers students and parents a chance to step back from the rigours of a daily schedule and relax a little bit.

For some, a trip away from home can be an annual event, while for others, just relaxing around the house is the break they need.

For hockey players, March Break often means final tournaments of the season. Depending on where your team is in the provincial qualifiers, this could mean the final week on the ice this season.

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association is offering tips to hockey players if they will be hitting the road to take part in a tournament.

First off – check, and double check your hockey equipment before you hit the road. You don’t want to spend hours on the road driving to a tournament only to realize that you forgot to pack an important piece of equipment.

Those few minutes will be worth the effort and may save you hours of time or finding yourself unable to play in the game.

You should plan to eat properly when on the road.

It can be tough to eat healthy with every meal when on the road, but planning ahead of time will spare the headache of trying to find nutritious food.

Many hotels offer a mini fridge in the room that have enough room for fruits and other pre-made snacks. You can also bring a cooler with you to keep food fresh.

It’s important to eat the right food that will pack a boost of energy to help you perform your best on the ice.

Another important tip – use your time wisely.

When you have down time between games, in the hotel, or on the way to the tournament, you can use the time wisely to complete your schoolwork that needs to be done.

With a week off from school, there aren’t many excuses for returning to class with incomplete work.

Finally – have fun.

The tournament could be one of the last occasions that your team spends together as a group on the ice.

End the season on a positive note. Always work to achieve your goals and enjoy your time with the team.

Quite often it is the pizza parties and mini-stick tournaments that you will remember most fondly.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


Sorry, comments are closed on this post.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group donates $2,000 and 600 reusable bags to food bank

The Shelburne Ethnic Group organized a community fundraiser in support of the Shelburne Cupboard Food Bank and raised $2,000 on Aug. 17 at Grace Tipling ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support