NDACT shares tips for homeowners being impacted by proposed pit in Honeywood

March 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

NDACT presented a proposal for a ‘better way’ to the community on January 15th 2022, and the community overwhelmingly agreed with the approach.

Since then, NDACT has been working very hard evolving the proposal elements and is now working in good faith with Strada to negotiate the finer points of

an agreement.

A community group working with the applicant is unheard of and if this approach reaches a final signed agreement, it could well be the model that all aggregate operations will employ. NDACT said it’s nice to be on the leading edge of change.

Section 12 (e) of the Aggregate Resources Act states that an applicant must show if there are any possible effects on ground and surface water resources including private wells and natural water features.

Strada notified NDACT and property owners they will be conducting these studies over the next couple of years and would be seeking permission to access the properties of landowners within a kilometer of their proposed quarry site. They also held a ZOOM meeting for these landowners on March 10, 2022.

As a property owner you should be aware that you do not have to give consent to Strada to access your land, however the wider the study area is the better for not only Strada, but the landowners.

NDACT would recommend landowners wait to provide access to their property until NDACT and Strada have signed an agreement. The benefit to landowners would be a clearer understanding of the Wells and Natural Features program being developed, including the extent of the study area and access to the remediation fund should someone’s well/natural feature be impacted in the future.

If you were in the 1 kilometre range and did not receive a notice from Strada in the mail about the studies or the ZOOM meeting please contact info@ndact.com.

Readers Comments (0)