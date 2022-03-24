Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin County launches 2022 Bill Hill Scholarship program

March 24, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The opportunity to obtain one of seven $2,500 post-secondary scholarships has returned to the region. 

The County of Dufferin announced that the Bill Scholarship program is back on Monday (March 21). 

Introduced by former Warden Hill in 2015, the program recognizes seven students who pursue post-secondary education and training in the areas of science and technology, business and social sciences, agriculture and environmental studies, arts, and skilled trades. 

Two scholarships will be awarded to students who identify as Black, Indigenous, First Nations, Métis, Inuit, or Person of Colour. Each student will receive a one-time $2,500 scholarship. 

“We look forward to this program every year. It’s an investment in the next generation of leaders and changemakers, and our collective community and future,” says Trisha Linton, Chair, Dufferin County Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Community Advisory Committee. “I’m pleased to see the return of two scholarships that recognize and elevate members of our
BIPOC community.” 

To qualify, students must submit a 300-word essay and proof of admission to a post-secondary institution or training program by May 15, 2022. 

Originally known as the Dufferin County Scholarship, it was renamed in 2019 in honour of former Council member and Warden Bill Hill. Since its launch in 2015, the program has recognized 27 students and awarded a total of $67,500. 

For more information and complete application details, please visit www.dufferincounty.ca/administration/bill-hill-scholarship-program or contact scholarship@dufferincounty.ca. 



         

Categories

