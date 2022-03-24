Current & Past Articles » General News

Charges laid after traffic stop in Mulmur

March 24, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charged a male driver for violating conditions of a judicial release during a traffic stop in Mulmur Township last week.

During the afternoon of March 19 a Dufferin OPP officer was patrolling Highway 89 near Highway 10 when they observed a Highway Traffic Act violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop which led into a criminal investigation. 

As a result of the investigation, a male from Scarborough has been charged with:

• Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The male is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing. The charge has not been proven in court.



         

