Bob Gordanier nominated as Liberal candidate for Ontario

March 24, 2022

Liberals in Dufferin—Caledon have nominated Bob Gordanier, an agricultural industry advocate and community leader, as their Ontario Liberal Party (OLP) candidate for the next provincial election.

“Bob has been a champion for farmers in his community for decades,” said OLP Leader Steven Del Duca. “Always fighting for his community, Bob will make a fantastic MPP for Dufferin—Caledon.”

While farming in Dufferin—Caledon for decades, Gordanier has advocated on behalf of Ontario’s agriculture industry, as the president of Beef Farmers of Ontario and an executive member of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association. His passion for serving his community also led him to previously serve as a police officer in Port Credit and firefighter in Brampton for years.

One of Gordanier’s motivations for running is to protect the remaining farmland in Ontario, after what he’s seen as a failure to protect it during the Ford Government’s four year term.  As well, he’s looking to address a lack of support for more affordable housing and the public healthcare system.

“Dufferin—Caledon needs an MPP that will stand up for our community’s interests at Queen’s Park,” said Gordanier. “I’ve been a champion for sustainable agriculture for decades, and now I’m ready to champion for your needs – a sustainable environment, more affordable housing options, and a better public healthcare system.”



         

