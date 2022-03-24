Current & Past Articles » Sports

Tips for young hockey players during provincial qualifiers

March 24, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

With the provincial hockey qualifiers now in full swing, there can be a lot of pressure on a young player to do their best and not disappoint team when on the ice.

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association is offering tips to players on how to give your best performance on the ice and maintain good character both during and after a game.

Communication on the ice is very important but it may be even more important in the locker room.

If a teammate approaches you with some feedback about a play that went wrong or a way they believe you can improve, your focus should be on everything they are saying. This builds trust between players and shows that you respect their opinion.

While many teams have a stand-out player who is an MVP, it’s still a team.

Working together as a unit will bring the best opportunities forward for everybody and allow for a greater chance of group success. A single pass from a player could change the fortunes of an entire team.

Be accountable – everyone makes mistakes, however don’t let that mistake be a poor effort that leads to a slip-up on
the ice.

Owning your actions will build respect in the locker room and show your teammates that your care enough about them to admit when you were in the wrong.

The qualifiers can put a lot of pressure on a hockey player, but no matter what happens, don’t let your emotions get the best of you. You should always stay calm when with your team.

Your body language can have a great effect on your teammates whether you realize it or not.

You don’t want to be remembered for the wrong reasons.

When you remain focused, you will get your best results on the ice.

Be a friend to your teammates. You never know what your teammate could be going through off of the ice. Even when it doesn’t involve hockey, extending an invitation to a teammate will build camaraderie.

Those friendships could be reflected the next time you are on the ice together.

Follow these simple rules to get your best performance with your team.



         

Categories

