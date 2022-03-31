Current & Past Articles » General News

Honeywood U11 LL2 Hurricanes undefeated for the season

March 31, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Honeywood Hurricanes U11 LL2 team are poised to win a championship after going undefeated for the season and winning the first game of the Georgian Bay Triangle Local League final series.

The final series is a race for four points with teams getting two points for a win and a single point for a tie.

The Hurricanes won 6-1 over their opponents, the Midland Centennials, in game one of the final series on Thursday, March 24, on home ice in Honeywood.

It has been a stellar season for the Honeywood U11 team. They are undefeated after 23 games. They took one tie earlier in the season and have 45 points for the year.

They have outscored their opponents by a wide margin with 159 goals for, during the season – that averages out to seven goals per game – while allowing only 50 goals against.

“We’re fortunate because almost all of these kids go to school together,” said coach Drew Foulds of that fact that the team managed to gel so quickly early in the season. “It’s definitely a bonus. We have kids that have never played hockey before. It’s just one of those things where we teach them to work hard. With the pandemic we lost so much ice time. When we came back it was time to really learn how to play the game. We lost all of January as well as two weeks before Christmas.”

Foulds said the team works well together on the ice.

“They play as a team, there’s no individual players,” Drew said. “They play as a team, there’s not one individual player who thinks they can do it all. We’ve had lots of improvement over the year. I’m really proud of them because they really work hard.”

You can’t speak about the U11 Honeywood LL2 without mentioning forward, Brayden Foulds.

Brayden has had an outstanding year and leads the Georgian Bay Triangle in points.

He has scored 128 goals, has 24 assists, and has 152 points for the season so far.

Game two of the final series took place in Midland on Tuesday, March 29, with results not available at press time.

If the series returns for game three, it will be at Honeywood arena on Thursday, March 31.



         

