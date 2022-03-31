Current & Past Articles » General News

Upper Grand District School Board launching learning recovery initiatives 

March 31, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is launching a new three-part program to support students in elementary and secondary schools. 

The Ministry of Education announced in February that it would be providing funding to school boards to support learning recovery initiatives 

The UGDSB was allocated just under $4 million through the Ministry’s Priorities and Partnership Funds (PPF) which will go towards summer programming, reading intervention programs, and student success initiatives. 

The UGDSB is launch a phased plan focused on student success and intervention to provide support to students facing learning gaps caused by the pandemic. 

“The plan will focus on students with the highest needs as a result of the learning disruption caused by the pandemic, with a focus on literacy and numeracy needs,” said the board. 

The first phase of the plan is set to begin this spring and will run until the end of the current school year. 

The first phase includes elementary schools providing a reading intervention program led by qualified teachers, while secondary schools will have support for students struggling with their current courses. 

The second phase of the plan will take place over the summer with a literacy/numeracy camp for elementary students and courses on summer learning strategies for secondary students. 

The final and third phase of the plan will begin on September 1 and run until December 31. This phase of the plan will once again see a reading intervention program in elementary schools and support for students struggling with their current courses in secondary schools. 

The UGDSB said each phase of the plan will use a blended approach of both in-person and virtual opportunities. 

Students will be selected to participate; in these programs through examining student achievement data, which the school board said will help identify students with the greatest needs. 

Schools will reach out to students or families if the additional support is available. 



         

