Current & Past Articles » Sports

CDDHS senior boys compete in District 4 championship

March 31, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior boys’ basketball team will be going to the District 4 championship after finishing in the number two spot in the District standings.

Due to current pandemic cautions, it was a shortened regular season this year. Teams were scheduled for two tournament days rather than a regular season schedule.

The first day of basketball got underway on March 10, in Orangeville with the five District 4 teams.

The Royals gave up a 29-23 loss to Westside Secondary School from Orangeville in their first game of the day.

They rebounded in the second game, leaving the court with a 70-25 win over Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus.

The teams returned for a second tournament day on Monday, March 28, with a full day of games scheduled to be played in the gym at Centre Dufferin.

The Royals were up against Erin District High School. The CDDHS team played well and left with a 49-30 win.

At the end of tournament play, Westside was in first place. Centre Dufferin is in second place, Emmanuel in third, Erin in fourth place, and Wellington Heights in the fifth spot.

The teams will now meet for a one-day playoff tournament.

The Royals will meet Emmanuel in the semi-finals.

Westside will be up against Erin in the other semi-final game.

The two winners will meet for the District 4 championship.

The championship tournament will take place on Thursday, March 31, with the venue not available at press time.

Juniors

The District 4 junior boys schedule was also short three games played over two tournament games.

The CDDHS juniors did well on the first day of the tournament held at Westside in Orangeville.

In their first game they won 47-34 over Emmanuel Christian High School.

The second game of the day saw the Royals leave the court with a 60-27 win over Westside.

The District 4 championship final game is slated to be played on Thursday, March 31.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


Sorry, comments are closed on this post.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support