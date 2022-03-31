CDDHS senior boys compete in District 4 championship

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior boys’ basketball team will be going to the District 4 championship after finishing in the number two spot in the District standings.

Due to current pandemic cautions, it was a shortened regular season this year. Teams were scheduled for two tournament days rather than a regular season schedule.

The first day of basketball got underway on March 10, in Orangeville with the five District 4 teams.

The Royals gave up a 29-23 loss to Westside Secondary School from Orangeville in their first game of the day.

They rebounded in the second game, leaving the court with a 70-25 win over Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus.

The teams returned for a second tournament day on Monday, March 28, with a full day of games scheduled to be played in the gym at Centre Dufferin.

The Royals were up against Erin District High School. The CDDHS team played well and left with a 49-30 win.

At the end of tournament play, Westside was in first place. Centre Dufferin is in second place, Emmanuel in third, Erin in fourth place, and Wellington Heights in the fifth spot.

The teams will now meet for a one-day playoff tournament.

The Royals will meet Emmanuel in the semi-finals.

Westside will be up against Erin in the other semi-final game.

The two winners will meet for the District 4 championship.

The championship tournament will take place on Thursday, March 31, with the venue not available at press time.

Juniors

The District 4 junior boys schedule was also short three games played over two tournament games.

The CDDHS juniors did well on the first day of the tournament held at Westside in Orangeville.

In their first game they won 47-34 over Emmanuel Christian High School.

The second game of the day saw the Royals leave the court with a 60-27 win over Westside.

The District 4 championship final game is slated to be played on Thursday, March 31.

