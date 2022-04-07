WDG Public Health adds additional vaccine clinics for fourth doses

April 7, 2022

On April 6 the Province of Ontario announced expanded eligibility for COVID-19 fourth doses (second booster doses). Eligible residents of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph include:

• Adults 60 years of age and over

• First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over.

These groups are eligible to receive an additional booster dose at least three months (84 days) following their last dose.

Fourth doses are already available to long-term care and retirement home residents, as well as those who are immunocompromised.

“I am pleased our provincial vaccination program continues to follow the emerging evidence on vaccines,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of WDG Public Health. “We know that immune response begins to wane over time. Making additional doses available will help us continue to protect the most vulnerable residents of our region.”

WDG Public Health has increased capacity at local clinics over the next several weeks to accommodate these newly eligible residents. Visit wdgpublichealth.ca/appointments or call 1-800-265-7293 ext. 7006 (Monday-Friday 9 A.M. – 4 P.M.) to book an appointment.

