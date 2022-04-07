Current & Past Articles » Police news

Two people caught by police in the act of a break and enter

April 7, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) solved a residential break and enter in the Town of Mono.

On April 5, 2022, Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence in the area of Highway 10 and 25 Sideroad in the Town of Mono, for a break and enter in progress. It was the keen eye of a home owner who noticed that two people were attempting to break into a building on their property. Swift action and investigation by Dufferin OPP resulted in two people being tracked down and charged.

As a result of the investigation, the following charges were laid:

 Tyler KINCH, 21-year-old of Barrie was charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

• Break and Enter a place- commit indictable offence

• Break and Enter a place – with intent to commit an indictable offence

 Dolan PAIVA, 29-year-old of Grand Valley was charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

• Break and Enter a place- commit indictable offence

• Break and Enter a place – with intent to commit an indictable offence

• Theft Under $5000

• Mischief Under $5000

• Failure to Comply with Undertaking

 The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in June of 2022, to answer to the charges.

Dufferin OPP reminds local residents that theft is a crime of opportunity. Thieves often look for unattended or unsecured property to steal. Always secure your vehicle and your homes by removing car keys, locking all doors and windows, removing all valuables from plain view, and never leave your car running and unattended. As well, if you are leaving your home for a length of time please have family, friends or neighbours checking on your property, clearing snow and removing newspapers. 

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these break and enters, please call the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca



         

