Current & Past Articles » Police news

Impaired driver charged in Melancthon 

April 7, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) removed another impaired driver from Dufferin County roads this weekend.

On March 27, 2022, at approximately 8:00p.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service to investigate a single-vehicle collision on the Third Line of Melancthon Township. The collision investigation led into an impaired operation investigation. 

As a result of the investigation, Phillipe CLOUTIER, 34-year-old, from Melancthon has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in May of 2022, to answer to the charge. The accused driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound judgements. One bad decision could destroy or end your life, destroy or end the life of another person and leave countless people heartbroken.

The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


Sorry, comments are closed on this post.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support