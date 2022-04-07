Impaired driver charged in Melancthon

April 7, 2022 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) removed another impaired driver from Dufferin County roads this weekend.

On March 27, 2022, at approximately 8:00p.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service to investigate a single-vehicle collision on the Third Line of Melancthon Township. The collision investigation led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Phillipe CLOUTIER, 34-year-old, from Melancthon has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in May of 2022, to answer to the charge. The accused driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound judgements. One bad decision could destroy or end your life, destroy or end the life of another person and leave countless people heartbroken.

The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.

