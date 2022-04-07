Skate Canada hosts Olympian Kurk Browning for on-ice sessions

April 7, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

Figure skaters from across Ontario had the opportunity to learn from one of the best the sport has ever seen when three-time Olympian Kurt Browning visited Shelburne on Sunday, April 3.

The event was hosted by Skate Canada Shelburne at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre.

Skate Canada Shelburne has hosted similar events in the past however they had to cancel the sessions for the past two years because of the pandemic.

Mr. Browning taught the skaters various techniques through three sessions based on their skill level.

Figure skaters from around the province arrived to be part of the day-long session which got underway at 9:30 a.m. and wrapped up at 4:00 p.m.

In addition to being an Olympian, Mr. Browning is a four-time Canadian and World Champion figure skater. He is noted for being first skater to land a ratified quadruple jump.

“We try to bring in someone to do this every year,” explained Bill McCutcheon, chair of Skate Canada Shelburne. “We send out registrations to every Skate Canada sanctioned club within 200 kilometres – they’re invited and we advertise it through the coaching network and Skate Ontario. We have around 70 kids that are registered. They are split into three different groups based on their skill level.”

Mr. Browning gave them advice and demonstrated skills like how to approach going into a jump and how to complete one.

“We have a jump class, and we also have skaters doing yoga as a warm-up and stretching so they have activities when they’re not on the ice,” Mr. McCutcheon explained. “It’s a bit of a fundraiser for us but the main thing is to get the kids exposed to coaching and different on-ice things.”

At the end of the day, a meet-and-greet allowed skaters to ask questions and meet Mr. Browning on a more personal level.

Mr. Browning has been inducted to the Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Skate Canada Hall of Fame.

