CDDHS Royals win District 4 championships

April 7, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

It has been a successful season for the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals boys’ basketball teams.

The senior and junior teams both came out on top in the District championships this season.

Junior team

It was a short season for the juniors this year after restrictions required changes in the regular schedule.

Instead of the usual season, teams had a tournament style competition played out over two days.

The CDDHS juniors won all three of their games, scoring 153 points while allowing only 68 points against during tournament play. That gave them a first place in the standings heading into the playoff round.

In the championship semi-final, the Royals won 45 – 18 over Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus to earn the right to advance to the final.

The final game had the Royals up against the third place Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville.

The final game resulted in a 67-42 win for CDDHS and a District championship for the Royals.

Senior team

The CDDHS Royals senior basketball team ended tournament play in second place after taking a single loss to Westside Secondary School in their first game of the tournament.

They rebounded with good results to win their next three games finishing off with a 59-32 win over Wellington Heights on March 28.

CDDHS eliminated Erin District High School in the semi-final round of playoffs with a 67-38 win, to advance to the final.

The final game had the Royals up against Westside on the Orangeville home court.

The Royals capped the season with a 60-48 win to claim the District 4 2022 title.

