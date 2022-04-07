Honeywood U11 LL2 Hurricanes win league championship

April 7, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Honeywood U11 LL2 Hurricanes skated to a league championship on Tuesday, March 29, after winning the final game 10-6 over the Midland Centennials on Midland home ice.

The final series was a race to four points, with a team getting two points for a win and one point for a tie.

Honeywood won the first game 8-1 on home ice in Honeywood on Thursday, March 24.

The Hurricanes went undefeated for the season winning 25 games including the final, and tying one game earlier in the season.

“They play as a team, there’s no individual players,” said coach Drew Foulds. “They play as a team, there’s not one individual player who thinks they can do it all. We’ve had lots of improvement over the year. I’m really proud of them because they really work hard.”

The team score 169 goals over the season while allowing on 56 against.

Coach Foulds said he teaches the team how to work hard to achieve goals on the ice.

“It’s just one of those things where we teach them to work hard,” he said. “With the pandemic we lost so much ice time. When we came back it was time to really learn how to play the game. We lost all of January as well as two weeks before Christmas.”

The break didn’t slow the team down and they started winning right away. They finished in first place in the league standings.

Honeywood forward, Brayden Foulds, had an outstanding season. He was the top scorer in the league with 138 recorded goals and 25 assists.

The win gives the team the Georgian Bay Triangle Local League championship.

Readers Comments (0)