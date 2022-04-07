Sign rules set for municipal election in Shelburne this fall

April 7, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Municipal election season is fast approaching and local candidates will soon begin their campaign in hopes of securing votes onto council.

Shelburne Town Council during their meeting on March 25, received and approved two reports from staff regarding campaign policies in anticipation of the October election.

“It became evident after last year’s federal election that there was a need for some clarity on election signage,” said Shelburne Clerk, Jennifer Willoughby. “Within our current sign bylaw, identification of election signage, is really only one section so we’ve taken it a step further. We’ve drafted a complete encompassing election sign bylaw.”

For those looking to run as a candidate in the 2022 municipal election, here is what you need to know ahead of campaigning.

When Signs Can Go Up

Signs for the election will be allowed to go up 45 days prior to the voting day (Oct. 24), as they have been recommended in every election year.

In the report to council, staff said the time frame would allow municipal candidates additional time after nominations close to organize their signs and will afford a greater equity amongst candidates and campaign teams.

When Signs Must Be Down

Signs and any election related advertisements are to be removed within 72 hours after the election has occurred. Staff said the 72-hour time frame may assists in the removal of all signs.

Where Signs May Be Located

Campaign signs are prohibited on properties used as voting locations, where in-person voting is being conducted. Staff have noted that vehicles with wrapped signage, interior election signs or bumper stickers will not be permitted on the property of voting location during hours of in-person voting.

Election signage is also limited to being placed on private property rather than public property.

“Comments that I get a lot from the community is that, it’s nice to see that Shelburne doesn’t get polluted with all kinds of signs all over the place,” commented Coun. Kyle Fegan.

Sections of the town’s election signage bylaw that restricted the size of signage as well as required a .5 metre setback from the property line have been removed.

Use of Town Property

Candidates are not permitted to use town property including equipment, supplies, or services in their campaign for election.

A workshop and information session to help candidates will be held by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs as well as one provided individually by a private contractor set to take place in May.

The Shelburne municipal election is scheduled for October 24.

